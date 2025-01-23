Name Release, Fatal Crash, Egmont Road

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Egmont Road, New Plymouth, Tuesday 21 January.

He was 50-year-old Brien David Vincent Mace of New Plymouth.

Police extend our condolences to his family and loved ones at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

