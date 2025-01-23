Name Release, Fatal Crash, Egmont Road
Thursday, 23 January 2025, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died in a
two-vehicle crash on Egmont Road, New Plymouth, Tuesday 21
January.
He was 50-year-old Brien David Vincent Mace
of New Plymouth.
Police extend our condolences to his
family and loved ones at this time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
