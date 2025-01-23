Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Statement On Investigation Of Interest

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police have completed enquiries into a shoplifting in late 2024.

The shoplifting occurred at the Pak N Save in Royal Oak on 12 October 2024, and was reported to Police for investigation electronically using the Auror platform.

Police have carried out enquiries into the report and a decision has been made to not file charges.

Any Police investigation considers the Solicitor-General’s Guidelines for Prosecution, including factors such as evidential sufficiency and a public interest test.

In this case, Police have considered the public interest test was not met as well as taking other factors into account. The store has also been consulted on this decision.

For context, the item taken was valued at less than $40.

Given the subject of this complaint has not been charged with an offence, they are entitled to privacy and we are limited in further comment around a number of specifics.

