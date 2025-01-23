Green By Nature Awarded Nelson City Council Open Spaces Contract

Green by Nature NZ Director Cameron Parr and Nelson City Council Chief Executive Nigel Philpott signing the new open spaces contract. (Photo/Supplied)

Green spaces service company Green by Nature, formerly known as Recreational Services, has been selected to manage Nelson City Council’s parks, reserves and open space assets following a comprehensive procurement process.

The new contract, which begins on Tuesday 1 July 2025, is an eight-year agreement with an option to extend for an additional two years. The contract covers the maintenance of a wide range of services including public gardens, neighbourhood parks, street gardens, trees, hanging baskets, sport fields (including Saxton Field), cemetery and crematorium services, playgrounds and esplanade and foreshore reserves.

Following a review of the Open Space Operations and Maintenance Contract and in line with the Council’s Procurement Policy, a two-step open competitive tender process was carried out. Council received six tenders from local and national companies before awarding the contract to Green by Nature.

Nelson City Council Chief Executive Nigel Philpott says Green by Nature’s approach during the tender process was impressive.

“It’s my priority to make sure the contracts we sign deliver the best possible value for money to ratepayers and we achieve this through a competitive tender process. Green by Nature’s proposal emphasised value for money, high-quality service, a commitment to the horticulture industry through their comprehensive trainee program and minimising environmental impact.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Their plans to support staff as the contract hands over from the current contract holder Nelmac and their commitment to local engagement lines up with Council’s goals for our community. We have specifically included measures in the contract to support affected staff on the initiative of elected members. The requirement is for Green by Nature to consider affected Nelmac staff for employment, and they have already begun this process by meeting with impacted Nelmac staff yesterday,” he says.

Group Manager Community Services Andrew White says Green by Nature has proven abilities in the open space industry, currently maintaining some of the country’s most prestigious parks, sports fields, and community spaces including Hastings and Queenstown Lakes District Councils.

“Nelson’s green spaces are an integral part of our city’s identity and play a critical role in the well-being of our community. From our premier sports fields to neighbourhood parks, these spaces are where nature, recreation, and community come together.

“Nelson residents will benefit from their innovative approach, such as using advanced technology, including smart irrigation systems that adjust water usage based on real-time weather data and drone technology for accurate site surveys and vegetation monitoring, along with access to turf, horticulture and arboriculture specialists around the country.

“Council wishes to thank Nelmac for maintaining Nelson’s parks and reserves for many years. Nelmac continues to be an important contract provider to Council for other services.”

Green by Nature NZ Director Cameron Parr says Green by Nature is honoured to be the chosen open space contractor for maintaining Nelson’s cherished green spaces, premier sports facilities, and renowned public gardens.

"We are both humbled and proud to be working alongside Nelson City Council in caring for these vital community assets. Our team brings together dedicated horticultural specialists, skilled arborists, and sports turf experts who understand the diverse requirements of Nelson's outstanding green spaces."

“Green by Nature brings its comprehensive expertise and commitment to environmental stewardship to this partnership, ensuring these beloved community spaces continue to be places where nature, recreation, and community come together.”

The contract was signed by Council and Green by Nature on 22 January 2025.

Green by Nature is New Zealand’s largest and most diverse contractor in the parks and open spaces sector, with a proud 33-year history in the industry. As a leading provider, Green by Nature offers a comprehensive range of services, including design, construction, and maintenance for parks, reserves, sports fields, arboriculture, and park facilities.

Renowned for their exceptional service standards and commitment to delivering value to ratepayers, Green by Nature is also recognised for offering fantastic career pathways, internal succession opportunities, and fostering personal growth within the industry, thanks to the diversity of roles and projects that they manage.

With a strong emphasis on sustainability and community engagement, the company is dedicated to advancing environmental conservation and promoting community well-being, while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence.

