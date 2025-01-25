Outdoor Fires Banned In Parts Of Otago From Monday

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a prohibited fire season for the Lakes and Glendhu Bluffs areas in Otago from 8am Monday 27 January, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means no outdoor fires are allowed in the district and all fire permits are revoked.

Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says forecast rain did not happen over the last few days, which means conditions are hot and dry enough to be a significant fire risk.

"Even if we do get some rain this week, it won’t have much impact on our dried-out tussock and grasslands," he says.

"If a wildfire gets going in this environment, and there’s even a bit of wind, it can be really difficult to bring under control.

"We’ve made this decision to prohibit fires to protect the people, property and environment of the Lakes and Glendhu Bluffs areas."

Phil Marsh urges people to think about the fire risk of activities such as mowing, using power tools, or parking vehicles on long, dry grass.

"When planning your activities, check the forecast fire danger for that day - consider working in the morning, and avoid hot, dry and windy days altogether," he says.

"We’ve had several unwanted vegetation fires in Central Otago over the last couple of weeks caused by people operating machinery.

"One fire in Gibbston last week appears to have been caused by light magnified through a glass bottle onto dry grass.

"If you’re not sure what the fire risk and restrictions are in your location, go to checkitsalright.nz .

"Enter your address and follow the guidance provided - this is the best way to help us prevent fires in Otago this summer."

