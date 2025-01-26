Fatal crash, SH2 Takapau

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway 2, north of Takapau this morning.

The two-vehicle crash involving a truck and a car, was reported to police around 8:10am.

One person died at the scene.

The road remains closed and will be for most of the day. We advise motorists to avoid the area.

Detours are in place via State Highway 50.

