Fatal crash, SH2 Takapau
Sunday, 26 January 2025, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 2, north of Takapau this morning.
The
two-vehicle crash involving a truck and a car, was reported
to police around 8:10am.
One person died at the
scene.
The road remains closed and will be for most of
the day. We advise motorists to avoid the
area.
Detours are in place via State Highway
50.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more