We’re All In The Same Team - Bus Safety Campaign

A bus safety campaign reminding people that we’re all in the same team and not to ignore bad behaviour will be launched by the Dunedin Youth Council, Joint Dunedin Students Council and Otago Regional Council this week.

ORC General Manager Planning and Transport Anita Dawe says the Joint Dunedin Students Council and Dunedin Youth Council raised youth safety concerns, wanting to work with ORC to improve safety and raise awareness. Together, we’ve come up with an advertising campaign by youth for youth and the wider community, with the aim of encouraging good behaviour and knowledge of how to report any issues.

“Students identified safety as an issue affecting youth and wanted to take action to empower their peers. As well as being a driving force behind the campaign, some of them are also fronting the advertising campaign, alongside well-known Highlander, Jona Nareki.”

(L to R): Malak Tamimi, Ropina Latavao, Jona Nareki, Ben Ngnyen, Melody Buckby, Lucy Reilly, Sneha Kasibhatla (Supplied)

Dunedin Youth Council Liaison Malak Tamimi says, “As the Dunedin Youth Council, addressing safety and accessibility concerns in the central city and bus hub has been a priority for us and our peers over the past few years. Since May 2024, we’ve been working alongside the Otago Regional Council with the goal of making bus stops and buses safe and welcoming for rakatahi. Together, we aim to promote positive behaviour and meaningful changes that reflect the needs of Ōtepoti’s rakatahi and wider community.”

Joint Dunedin Students Council spokesperson Adam Salisbury says "It has been clear that there is a level of concern, particularly for youth, surrounding safety on and around public transport. The inner-city area should not only be safe, but a positive environment for young people. It's imperative that we have an understanding of how to report an issue, paired with promoting positive behaviour on our buses."

Ms Dawe says most public transport customers are very respectful but if people do encounter any issues, we want them to be able to give a red card by knowing how to report and to feel empowered to do this.

“We want people to let us know if something happens that makes them uncomfortable. If any situation is potentially criminal or dangerous, the Police should be contacted in the first instance. We want everyone to have a positive experience when using the bus.”

The ORC is continuing to work closely with Police and community leaders and others on a range of initiatives through the Central City Advisory Group.

People can report to ORC by calling 0800 672 8736 (Dunedin), 0800 672 8778 (Queenstown) or visiting orc.govt.nz/bussafety.

In an emergency, call Police on 111 or for non-urgent Police matters, call 105

