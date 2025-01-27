Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

First Aid Support Keeps Surf Lifeguards Busy While Rescue Numbers Down

Monday, 27 January 2025, 11:11 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Attending to first aid incidents kept surf lifeguards busy this weekend. A total of eight rescues were performed by surf lifeguards over the weekend, a pleasing reduction from 28 the previous weekend.

On Saturday, Waipu Cove surf lifeguards treated a patient, found unconscious, until they were transferred to hospital by helicopter and Pāuanui surf lifeguards treated a patient with chest pains before they were transferred to paramedics. While on Sunday, surf lifeguards at Paekākāriki provided first aid to patient who fell off their horse on the beach until a helicopter transported them to hospital.

SLSNZ GM Lifesaving, Andy Kent says, in addition to keeping beachgoers safer in the water, surf lifeguards are critical medical first responders when people become unwell or have an accident on the beach.

“Our lifeguards have attended to everything from treating a bee sting or cut foot to performing CPR after a medical event and ensuring someone who broke their back after a fall has the correct initial treatment allowing them to walk again.”

“The treatment that surf lifeguards provide before paramedics arrive is often the difference between a good or a bad outcome for the patient.”

While the weather over the weekend is largely responsible for the low rescue numbers, Andy is pleased to see numbers come down after a busy previous weekend.

“The majority of people who get in trouble in the water have overestimated their abilities and underestimated the conditions, says Andy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Beachgoers can check what beaches in their area are lifeguarded and the hours surf lifeguards are on duty by visiting safeswim.org.nz or using the Safeswim app.

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

 Sat 25 JanSun 26 JanAggregated
No. of rescues performed718
No. of people assisted101121
No. of major first aids404
No. of minor first aids171229
No. of searches303
No. of preventatives410297707
No. of people involved528034918771
No. of peak head count458417696353
No. of hours worked362539727597

Northern Region:

 SaturdaySunday
No. of people rescued60
No. of people assisted80
No. of major first aids20
No. of minor first aids62
No. of searches10
No. of preventatives17161
No. of people involved1103450
Peak Head Count + Location + Time700605
Total Hours Worked11971151

Eastern Region:

 SaturdaySunday
No. of people rescued00
No. of people assisted21
No. of major first aids20
No. of minor first aids65
No. of searches00
No. of preventatives73115
No. of people involved16681944
Peak Head Count + Location + Time1270321
Total Hours Worked9331168

Central Region:

 SaturdaySunday
No. of people rescued10
No. of people assisted00
No. of major first aids00
No. of minor first aids42
No. of searches20
No. of preventatives10028
No. of people involved1601199
Peak Head Count + Location + Time1067377
Total Hours Worked764777

Southern Region:

 SaturdaySunday
No. of people rescued01
No. of people assisted010
No. of major first aids00
No. of minor first aids13
No. of searches00
No. of preventatives6693
No. of people involved908898
Peak Head Count + Location + Time1547466
Total Hours Worked731876

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1.Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu
If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.
Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.
If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2.Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau
Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3.If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho
Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4.Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata
Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water.Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5.Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina
If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know.If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.
If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

  • Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.
  • Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.
  • Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.
  • Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.
  • Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.
  • Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 