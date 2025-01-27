First Aid Support Keeps Surf Lifeguards Busy While Rescue Numbers Down

Attending to first aid incidents kept surf lifeguards busy this weekend. A total of eight rescues were performed by surf lifeguards over the weekend, a pleasing reduction from 28 the previous weekend.

On Saturday, Waipu Cove surf lifeguards treated a patient, found unconscious, until they were transferred to hospital by helicopter and Pāuanui surf lifeguards treated a patient with chest pains before they were transferred to paramedics. While on Sunday, surf lifeguards at Paekākāriki provided first aid to patient who fell off their horse on the beach until a helicopter transported them to hospital.

SLSNZ GM Lifesaving, Andy Kent says, in addition to keeping beachgoers safer in the water, surf lifeguards are critical medical first responders when people become unwell or have an accident on the beach.

“Our lifeguards have attended to everything from treating a bee sting or cut foot to performing CPR after a medical event and ensuring someone who broke their back after a fall has the correct initial treatment allowing them to walk again.”

“The treatment that surf lifeguards provide before paramedics arrive is often the difference between a good or a bad outcome for the patient.”

While the weather over the weekend is largely responsible for the low rescue numbers, Andy is pleased to see numbers come down after a busy previous weekend.

“The majority of people who get in trouble in the water have overestimated their abilities and underestimated the conditions, says Andy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Beachgoers can check what beaches in their area are lifeguarded and the hours surf lifeguards are on duty by visiting safeswim.org.nz or using the Safeswim app.

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

Sat 25 Jan Sun 26 Jan Aggregated No. of rescues performed 7 1 8 No. of people assisted 10 11 21 No. of major first aids 4 0 4 No. of minor first aids 17 12 29 No. of searches 3 0 3 No. of preventatives 410 297 707 No. of people involved 5280 3491 8771 No. of peak head count 4584 1769 6353 No. of hours worked 3625 3972 7597

Northern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 6 0 No. of people assisted 8 0 No. of major first aids 2 0 No. of minor first aids 6 2 No. of searches 1 0 No. of preventatives 171 61 No. of people involved 1103 450 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 700 605 Total Hours Worked 1197 1151

Eastern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 0 No. of people assisted 2 1 No. of major first aids 2 0 No. of minor first aids 6 5 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 73 115 No. of people involved 1668 1944 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 1270 321 Total Hours Worked 933 1168

Central Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 1 0 No. of people assisted 0 0 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 4 2 No. of searches 2 0 No. of preventatives 100 28 No. of people involved 1601 199 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 1067 377 Total Hours Worked 764 777

Southern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 1 No. of people assisted 0 10 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 1 3 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 66 93 No. of people involved 908 898 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 1547 466 Total Hours Worked 731 876

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1.Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2.Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3.If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4.Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water.Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5.Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know.If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.

Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.

Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.

Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.

Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.

Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

© Scoop Media

