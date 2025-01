Serious Crash, SH5, Waipunga - Bay Of Plenty

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 near Matea Road, Waipunga, Taupō District.

The crash was reported around 4pm.

Initial indications suggest at least two occupants are in a moderate to serious condition.

The road is closed while emergency services work at the scene between Matea Road and Pohoukura Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and take an alternate route.

