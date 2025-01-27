The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response

Barge and Bay Underwater divers using air supply and tanktainers being loaded onto wharf at Port of Apia (Photo/Supplied)

· The second cycle in the removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui is well underway, with the salvors making excellent progress in favourable weather conditions.

· Cycle one tanktainers have been offloaded in Apia and cycle two tanktainers are on the barge, which is securely moored over Manawanui on the south west coast of Upolu.

· NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, Commodore Andrew Brown said, “The salvors have recovered a significant amount of liquid, a mix of fuel and other pollutants along with seawater, which has been pumped from the tanks in the ship up into tanktainers on the barge.”

· “At this stage we can’t confirm the exact amount of fuel and other pollutants removed from the ship until all the liquid recovered has been processed. The fuel and other pollutants have been mixed with sea water during the extraction process and possibly with other contaminants as a result of the damage sustained during the grounding and sinking.”

· Once tanktainers are offloaded in the Port of Apia, the liquid is tested in preparation for processing.

· Commodore Brown said, “The salvors have pumped the fuel and other pollutants from the larger and more accessible tanks. Now they are preparing and pumping liquids from harder to reach areas.”

· Once tanks are pumped of fuel and other pollutants, they are sealed.

· “This is a complex and technical process. Manawanui is lying around 35 metres deep on its side, adding to the complexity.

· “The salvors continually monitor the weather and sea state. Earlier this month due to deteriorating weather to the salvors towed the barge from the south west coast back to Apia a little earlier. As soon as weather allowed, they offloaded tanktainers with recovered fuel and other pollutants at the Port of Apia, picking up empty ones before returning and securely mooring the barge back over Manawanui to commence the second cycle.”

· Commodore Brown said it wasn’t possible to provide an exact timeline of when the fuel recovery operation would be completed, as it was dependent on factors such as weather and sea conditions.

· “It’s extremely important we do a careful and thorough job. The process will take time and New Zealand is absolutely committed to doing the right thing,” he said.

