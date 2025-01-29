Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Piha: Search Effort Continues For Missing Swimmer

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 8:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A search for a missing swimmer at Piha Beach will resume this morning.

The man was part of a group of swimmers who got into difficulty yesterday afternoon.

Five swimmers were rescued, however a sixth member of the group was not located. Surf Lifesaving New Zealand alerted Police just after 4pm on Tuesday.

A shoreline search, involving Police and Land Search and Rescue, will be carried out around the Lion Rock and South Piha/Blue Pool area.

The Police Eagle helicopter will conduct an aerial search where possible today.

Police are liaising with the man's family, and we will continue to provide updates as these are available.

© Scoop Media

