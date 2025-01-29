Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SH15 To Remain Closed Overnight

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 4:16 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 15 between Maungatapere and Otaika will remain closed overnight as NZ Police investigations into the unexplained death of a motorcyclist continue.

Detours remain in place via State Highway 14 and State Highway 1 for those traveling between Maungatapere and Otaika. Those traveling from Otaika to Maungatapere should take the same route, in reverse.

Motorists are asked to drive with care along the detour route, with increased traffic volumes and students having returned to schools in the area this week.

Locals who need to access their properties along the stretch of State Highway 15 between Maungatapere and Otaika should approach uniformed staff at the cordon.

The road is expected to remain closed into tomorrow afternoon and people are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on the closure and detour route before they travel.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience.

