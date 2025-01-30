Rangitane Maritime Development Declined COVID Fast-Track Consent

An independent panel has declined resource consent to construct a public boat ramp facility at Rangitane, Kerikeri.

Far North District Council and Far North Holdings Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The decision comes 209 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Rangitane maritime development report

Note that this application was made under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 and not the more recent fast-track legislation.

More about fast-track consenting under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

