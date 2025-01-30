Accessible Active Play For Henley Lake

Groundwork kicked off in January in preparation for a new play space at Henley Lake.

Community feedback gathered at the end of 2023 demonstrated a desire for accessible equipment and an ‘all-ages’ approach that allows everyone to play and be active.

The new park will feature an obstacle course, outdoor exercise machines, and a playground with accessible play equipment, picnic tables and shade.

The playground and spatial design were contracted to CREO who will begin construction of the playground in mid-February.

The obstacle course and exercise machines are being sourced from other suppliers and are expected to arrive in March with installation happening over the following weeks.

Facilities and Open Spaces Manager Ian Osland said the playground area was scheduled for an upgrade, and this was an opportunity to enhance the space for use by a broader cross-section of visitors to Henley Lake.

“The Henley Park will offer something different to Queen Elizabeth and Burling Parks, or the skatepark. It’s a space where people of all ages can play and get active" he said.

“Henley is a wilderness-style park and the new design reflect this, as well as incorporating sustainable, and recyclable materials and equipment.”

This project has been planned and funded in collaboration with community partners including The Henley Trust, Waipoua Host Masterton Lions, and Lansdowne Resident's Association.

