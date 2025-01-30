SFO Updates Strategic Areas Of Focus To Strengthen Fraud Prevention And Tackle Emerging Risks

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has released its updated Strategic Areas of Focus (SAFs), designed to ensure its specialist resources are directed toward the most impactful cases of serious or complex fraud, including corruption.

SFO Director Karen Chang says, “As part of our Statement of Intent 2023–2027, we committed to identifying and publishing our strategic areas of focus for case selection. We introduced our first SAF in July 2023, with a commitment to review and update it by January 2025.”

The SFO’s broad remit spans all sectors and industries, allowing discretion in case selection. One key priority is Case Impact – targeting cases with the greatest potential to disrupt and deter serious or complex fraud.

Ms Chang says, “The development of Strategic Areas of Focus has proven to be a valuable and impactful framework. They are vital to help focus our specialist resources on cases with the greatest potential for impact, but also to signal to the public where we’re focusing our enforcement efforts.”

“Our revised SAFs have been refined for greater clarity and focus and include minor refinements to address recent developments and emerging risks. This includes accounting for new technologies and the impact commercial fraud can have on economic growth and productivity. However, we’re pleased our initial focus areas have boosted public understanding of our work, enhancing the SFO's impact and continue to largely reflect issues critical to New Zealand’s economic and financial wellbeing.”

The updated SAFs emphasise a holistic approach, integrating prevention, detection, engagement, and operations. This ensures each focus area is supported by specific detection and prevention plans, alongside tailored engagement campaigns. This integrated approach aims to increase the volume and quality of referrals, enhance deterrence by raising awareness of the SFO’s efforts, and strengthen prevention activities within specific sectors.

Ms Chang says, “We aim to create a ripple effect that disrupts and deters offenders – not only through judicial outcomes but also by raising awareness and enhancing counter-fraud prevention capabilities.”

Revised Strategic Areas of Focus:

Corporate or commercial fraud that risks harm to New Zealand’s significant trade related industries , highlighting the SFO’s intent to support New Zealand’s economic growth and productivity

, highlighting the SFO’s intent to support New Zealand’s economic growth and productivity Fraud enabled by emerging technology , addressing risks like AI, cryptocurrency, and deepfakes

, addressing risks like AI, cryptocurrency, and deepfakes Fraud that leverages an affinity to a particular community , emphasising trust exploitation

, emphasising trust exploitation Corruption of public officials that carries risk for health and safety , highlighting risks from subpar procurement practices

, highlighting risks from subpar procurement practices Misappropriation of targeted government funding , including emergency recovery or rebuild (no change)

, including emergency recovery or rebuild (no change) Frauds perpetrated or facilitated by trusted professionals or professional enablers (no change)

(no change) Foreign bribery or foreign interference allegations (no change).

These priorities reflect the SFO’s commitment to safeguarding New Zealand’s financial integrity through focused and proactive action. The next review will align with the development of the SFO’s Statement of Intent.

For more information visit our website: https://sfo.govt.nz/fraud-and-corruption/what-we-do/strategic-areas-of-focus

Background notes

The SFO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting serious or complex fraud, including bribery and corruption in New Zealand.

The SAFs do not represent our entire caseload and we continue to encourage and receive all complaints and referrals involving suspected serious or complex fraud.

Any complaints or referrals we receive will be assessed against our statutory criteria, including the scale of the alleged crime, its impact on victims, its complexity and the degree of public interest.

We are committed to having at least 40% of our investigations, and prosecutions, fall within a SAF as part of our performance targets.

