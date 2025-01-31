Fatal Crash, Ōtāra
Friday, 31 January 2025, 9:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Ōtāra
yesterday.
Police were notified at about 1.39pm that a
motorcycle had crashed on Hills Road.
Unfortunately,
the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the
scene.
No other vehicles were
involved.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
underway.
