Operation Rimu - Homicide, Ōpōtiki

Saturday, 1 February 2025, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Varnam:

A man has died after a violent altercation in central Ōpōtiki overnight, and Police have launched a homicide investigation.

Emergency services were notified that a group of around six people were fighting on Church Street about 12:20am.

One of those involved had received an injury to the chest consistent with a stab wound.

Despite medical attention, the man died at the scene.

While no arrests have been made, Police are following lines of inquiry to identify and locate those involved.

It is believed gang members were involved.

If anyone has any information on what happened, who has not yet spoken to Police, we would urge you to do so.

Get in touch via 105 over the phone or online. [1]

You can also give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

