Fire And Emergency New Zealand Seeks Local Advisory Committee Members In Wellington

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is calling for expressions of interest from people in the greater Wellington area to join its local advisory committee.

The Wellington Local Advisory Committee provides independent advice to the Fire and Emergency board about what their communities value, their needs, and the risks they face.

Fire and Emergency’s local advisory committees help work with communities, businesses and industries to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies when they happen.

The Wellington District covers Wairarapa and the Kapiti Coast.

Fire and Emergency is looking for members who have a passion for making our communities safe both now and into the future.

Key responsibilities of local advisory committee members:

- Assisting in identifying local risks, challenges, and opportunities for improvement.

- Actively develop and maintain various community relationships to share the needs and risks of those communities.

- Input into planning and reporting, providing a voice how Fire and Emergency New Zealand can make a difference.

Who we're looking for:

- People with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives who can engage with a broad range of interest groups.

- Leaders in their communities, businesses and industries and understand its unique needs and opportunities.

- A keen interest in supporting public safety and working collaboratively to make a positive impact.

- People with governance experience who can think strategically and pragmatically.

- People with awareness of long-term sustainability challenges and climate resilience strategies relevant to the Wellington District.

- People who attend regular meetings, participate in working groups, and contribute time to community initiatives.

"The Wellington region is a large area with a diverse population," Fire and Emergency Wellington District Manager Brett Lockyer says.

"The needs of central Wellington will vary greatly from the needs of coastal Wairarapa, so it is vital to the success of our local advisory committee that we have people who understand the risks, challenges and opportunities to work with us".

More information about local advisory committees, what the role involves, and how to apply is on our website: www.fireandemergency.nz/LACs.

