SH1 Flyger Road Rebuild: Plan Ahead And Expect Delays

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reminding people to plan ahead and expect delays as contractors will be rebuilding the southbound left lane on State Highway 1, between Flyger Road and Prescott Road, from Monday 10 February 2025.

This work had been scheduled to start at the end of January but has been pushed back due to delays completing other works because of poor weather.

Contractors will undertake approximately 4 weeks of day works, followed by 2 weeks of night works, with work expected to be complete by Friday 21 March 2025.

The passing lane will remain closed for the duration of the works, with a 50km/h temporary speed limit in place 24/7.

During the day works, traffic flow will be maintained in both directions, except for brief periods of stop/go to allow contractors to shift equipment or set-up and pack-down the site.

During night works, the road will operate under stop/go traffic management.

Alternative southbound passing lanes are located between Puwera and Oakleigh (slightly south of Puwera) and between Oakleigh and Mata (near Totara Road).

Travel delays during these works are expected to be 5-10 mins.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across Aotearoa with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

Work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we undertake this important work to improve the safety and efficiency of our roads.

