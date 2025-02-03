SH1 Kaiwaka To Te Hana Remains Closed For Truck Recovery

The truck that has rolled over on State Highway 1 between Kaiwaka and Te Hana. (Photo/Supplied)

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 between Kaiwaka and Te Hana remains closed for clean-up and recovery, following a truck rollover this morning.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time, with specialist machinery required for the clean-up and recovery. Motorists are encouraged to delay their journeys, where possible, or to allow extra time for the detour route.

There is a detour in place for light vehicles only. Southbound vehicles should turn left on to Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd, then continue on to Moir St before turning right on to Insley St. From there they should continue on to Tomarata Rd, then Mangawhai Rd, before returning to SH1 north of Te Hana. Northbound traffic should take the same route, in reverse.

Traffic on the detour route is currently heavy but flowing. People are asked to stick to the recommended detour as other local roads are not suitable for state highway detour traffic.

There is no detour route for heavy vehicles and, due to a significant build-up of traffic at the closure point, heavy vehicles are asked to delay their journeys if possible.

People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on the closure and detour route before they travel.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience.

