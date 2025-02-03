SH1 Whakapara To Towai Now Open To One Lane

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 is closed between Whakapara and Towai, north of Whangārei, due to a crash blocking the road in Hūkerenui.

Motorists are asked to delay their travel, where possible, or to consider alternate routes, such as State Highway 15.

SH1 is also closed between Kaiwaka and Te Hana for clean up and recovery, following a truck rollover earlier today.

People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on the closure and detour route before they travel.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience.

