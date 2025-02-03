Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Whakapara To Towai Now Open To One Lane

Monday, 3 February 2025, 4:01 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 is closed between Whakapara and Towai, north of Whangārei, due to a crash blocking the road in Hūkerenui.

Motorists are asked to delay their travel, where possible, or to consider alternate routes, such as State Highway 15.

SH1 is also closed between Kaiwaka and Te Hana for clean up and recovery, following a truck rollover earlier today.

People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on the closure and detour route before they travel.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 