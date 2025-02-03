Resurfacing Works For SH1 Turntable Hill, Moerewa, Start Tomorrow

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises overnight asphalt resurfacing works will get underway on State Highway 1 at Turntable Hill, Moerewa tomorrow (Tuesday 4 February), before pausing for Waitangi Day holiday traffic.

Asphalting works will then resume from Sunday 9 February through to Thursday 13 February (finishing on the morning of Friday 14 February), with one night of chipsealing scheduled in Moerewa the following week.

The asphalting work will take place between 8pm and 5am, with stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit operating during the works. During the day, the passing lane will be closed with a 50km/h temporary speed limit in place.

On Thursday 20 February, contractors will undertake chipsealing along the main street in Moerewa. Between 6pm and 6am, the road will operate under stop/go traffic management with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place.

During the chipsealing works there will be no access to SH1 (Main Road, Moerewa) from the Marshall St/Pembroke St intersection, Wynyard St, Nisbet St and Snowden Ave. There will also be no parking from 50m north of the Marshall St/Pembroke St intersection to 100m past Snowden Ave.

Temporary speed limits and traffic management will remain in place the following day to guide traffic over the new seal and help to embed it successfully.

It’s important to slow down through newly sealed sections of road because small chips can be flicked up from the road surface and damage vehicles – especially windscreens. That’s why we often keep temporary speed limits in place even after it looks like the work has been completed. As well as safety, the temporary speed limit also helps ensure the quality of the reseal. Travelling at the posted temporary speed limit allows for the chips to be embedded into the road surface and for them to remain in place as the seal cures.

Travel delays during the resurfacing and chipsealing works are expected to be 5-10minutes.

This work is part of Northland’s significant summer maintenance programme, which will see approximately 203 lane kilometres of state highway renewed across the region by the end of May.

As well as ensuring a smooth, skid-resistant surface, road resurfacing helps to protect the important structural layers underneath, improves waterproofing to help prevent potholes, and extends the life of the road. It's like the paint on your house or the varnish on your deck – it looks good, but, more importantly, it helps keep your most valuable assets safe and sound.

There will be increased noise for residents and businesses in the area, and short delays for road users. We encourage road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions at our work sites.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their understanding and support while we carry out this essential maintenance.

