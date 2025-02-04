SH3 Blocked South Of Inglewood
Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 8:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 3/Mountain Road, Inglewood is blocked near
the intersection with Dudley Road Lower following a
crash.
The crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian
was reported just after 8am.
Initial indications are
that there are serious injuries.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the area and expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more