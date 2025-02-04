SH3 Blocked South Of Inglewood

Gordon Campbell: Gordon Campbell On Trump’s Tariff Wars

Trump being Trump, it won’t come as a shock to find that he regards a strong US currency (bolstered by high tariffs on everything made by foreigners) as a sign of America’s virility, and its ability to kick sand in the face of the world. Reality is a tad more complex – although no one really knows how this global tariff war is going to play out in the short term, let alone in the long run. On Saturday, Trump launched a tariff war with three of America’s biggest trading partners (25% for Mexico and Canada, and an added 10% for China.)