Operation Waitangi Well Under Way

Operations for a memorable and safe Waitangi Day are well under way in Northland, with Police and partner agencies gathering for one of the biggest events of the year.

Together, Police are working with a number of communities and partners as annual events take place in the lead up to 6 February.

Northland District Commander, Superintendent Matt Srhoj, says planning for Waitangi involves a massive effort, which takes place over a number of months.

“Police have been working with Iwi and the Waitangi National Trust to ensure they are able to deliver safe and enjoyable Waitangi celebrations.

“Planning involves understanding the environment and sentiment and ensuring we have appropriate contingencies in place.”

“We are expecting large numbers of people to attend the week's commemorations.”

Waitangi Ltd Chief Executive, Ben Dalton, says the atmosphere ahead of Waitangi Day is relaxed as people from near and far make their way to the area.

“A lot of work goes into strengthening and building key relationships and interactions with Iwi and other partners prior to Waitangi, including Police.

“All these teams are integral in an event of this size and it’s great to have everyone’s support.”

Superintendent Srhoj says Police are reminding people to be safe and patient on the roads and within Waitangi as it gets busier during the lead up.

“With people travelling around this beautiful region, we are asking everyone to take care and to take extra steps to mitigate risks while driving by wearing seatbelts, driving to the conditions and following speed limits.

“There will be an increase in traffic, so please be patient.

“Our aim is for the community to arrive and get home safely and to celebrate Waitangi 2025 in a safe and respectful manner.”

