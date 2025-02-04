Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings On Use Of Force

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority over the use of force against a group of youths.

On 26 September 2022, a fleeing driver event concluded on Murphys Road in Flat Bush.

The stolen vehicle had earlier been detected in the Manukau area.

The Authority were notified after footage of Police staff’s conduct emerged on social media.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray says a thorough investigation was carried out into the incident.

“One of the constables, Officer A, admitted to using excessive force to arrest one of the young people,” he says.

“The constable was charged with common assault, pleaded guilty in court and was subsequently discharged without conviction.”

The IPCA agreed with Police action taken around Officer A.

Another constable, Officer B, was not charged after his actions on the day were assessed.

The IPCA found Officer B’s actions in lifting and dragging one youth from the car to a safer location were reasonable in the circumstances.

However, it found Officer B went on to use excessive force against the young person.

Police acknowledge this finding.

Superintendent Gray says: “Any situation immediately after fleeing driver incidents are very dynamic and can pose risk to all concerned.

“Our staff make decisions every day about acting with urgency towards a situation while also keeping the safety of all top of mind.”

An employment investigation was carried out into the matter, the outcomes of which are confidential given Police has privacy obligations to employees.

Superintendent Gray says both constables remain members of Police.

