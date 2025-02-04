Porirua Set To Host Another Massive Waitangi Day Event

House of Shem headlined Waitangi Day 2024 in front of 30,000 people. Photo/Supplied.

You can expect another awesome Waitangi Day event in Porirua.

Waitangi Day at Te Rauparaha Park on Thursday 6 February, runs from midday to 5pm and will feature live music performances from homegrown talent PERE and Kings.

Also hitting the stage will be Swiss, The Voice Australia’s Roland Williams, Ella Monnery and Hoseah Partsch, and Leisure Tomlins.

Don’t miss cultural performances by Mana Whenua me te Kāhui Kuratea, and visiting Canadian Indigenous group the Kumugwe Cultural Society.

The fun continues inside Te Rauparaha Arena and Pātaka Art + Museum, with lots of free activities for tamariki and art and history to discover.

Visitors will also have the chance to check out the many stalls set up on Te Rauparaha Park, as well as choosing from a range of tasty kai options from food trucks located along Norrie St.

The popular free waka tours are also returning for the day, giving people the chance to paddle around Te-Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour, thanks to Toa Waka Ama.

"Last year we welcomed more than 30,000 people into our city centre for Waitangi Day, with many coming from outside of Porirua," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"The range of musicians, performers, activities, stalls and kai on offer means there will be something for everyone."

Last year the event was named Best Arts, Culture or Heritage Event at the NZEA Event Awards.

This year’s event has a zero waste kaupapa, so remember to pack your keep cups for inu (drinks) and kai (food), and is smoke and vape free.

There are plenty of ways to get to Te Rauparaha Park for Waitangi Day - walk, scoot or bike to the city centre if coming from nearby.

As it’s a public holiday Council parking is free in the city, although there will be fewer available parks due to event road closures. Visitors are encouraged to catch the train to Porirua city and make the five-minute walk around the waterfront to the action. Some mobility parking spaces will be available at Te Rauparaha Arena.

Find everything you need to know on our webpage poriruacity.govt.nz/waitangi-day

© Scoop Media

