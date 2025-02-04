Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Arrested After Machete Located In Waitangi

Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Eagle-eyed patrols got more than they bargained for after spotting a wanted man, allegedly carrying a machete down the inside of his pants.

Police staff patrolling as part of Operation Waitangi noticed the man, who had a warrant for his arrest, walking along Selwyn Street, Paihia on Sunday afternoon.

Northland District Prevention Manager, Inspector Dean Robinson, says officers quickly arrested the man and during a search located a machete on the inside of his pants.

“This is a great result and another example that we are committed to keeping offensive weapons such as these out of the community.

“Police opposed this man’s bail and he has been remanded in custody until his next appearance.”

Police remind our communities to report any suspicious behaviour to Police on 111 immediately, or 105 after the fact.

A 31-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Whangārei District Court on 19 February charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

