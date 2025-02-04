Arrests And Impounds Following Poor Driving In Auckland

Police have made arrests and seized vehicles after reports of dangerous driving through parts of south Auckland today.

Just before 11.30am, the public began reporting dirt bikes blocking a Manurewa intersection at Great South and Weymouth roads.

Police have established the movements were part of a funeral procession moving from Manurewa to Pukekohe.

“A group of vehicles were observed heading south on State Highway 1 driving in an unsafe manner,” District Shift Commander, Senior Sergeant Nick Ewen says.

“The Police Eagle helicopter deployed and monitored the driving behaviour from overhead.”

Police staff on the ground intercepted the vehicles in the Pukekohe area.

Senior Sergeant Ewen says three people were arrested on the roadside, with four vehicles also being impounded.

“Those arrested will be facing driving-related offences in court,” he says.

“Counties Manukau staff have also impounded a further two dirt bikes at an address.

“This is a great outcome, and it sends a message that Police and the wider community will not accept dangerous or unsociable behaviour on our roads.”

Senior Sergeant Ewen says Police would like to hear from any members of the public as enquiries continue.

“If you witnessed the driving behaviour or have dashcam footage, we need to hear from you,” he says.

If you have footage or information to assist Police, please call 105 using the reference number P061507502.

