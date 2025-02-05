Fatal Crash, Twin Lakes Road, Upper Hutt
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 10:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Twin Lakes Road, Upper Hutt this morning.
The
single vehicle crash was reported at about 7am.
The
sole occupant of the vehicle died at the
scene.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
