Serious Crash: The Strand, Parnell - Auckland City

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A section of The Strand in Parnell is being closed following a serious crash.

The crash involves a truck and pedestrian and was reported just after 2pm.

The pedestrian is currently in a critical condition, and will be transported to hospital.

Emergency services are at the scene and a section of The Strand is being closed between the intersections with St Georges Bay Road and Tamaki Drive.

We anticipate this will cause disruption in this busy transport corridor this afternoon.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will attend the scene.

