Serious Crash, Hawke's Bay Expressway, Napier - Eastern

Motorists are advised to expect delays at Greenmeadows, near Napier, after a serious crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

Emergency services were called to the collision, involving a car and motorbike, about 3.50pm. It happened in the southbound lane, between Kennedy Road on-ramp and Meeanee Road off-ramp.

One person is understood to have critical injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

