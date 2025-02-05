Road Blocked, SH1, Tamahere - Waikato
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 4:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway One/Waikato Expressway is blocked following
a single vehicle crash this afternoon.
Police were
alerted to the crash before the Tamahere Road off-ramp at
around 4pm.
There are no reports of injuries at this
stage.
The southbound lane is blocked and motorists
are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
