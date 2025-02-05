Road Blocked, SH1, Tamahere - Waikato

State Highway One/Waikato Expressway is blocked following a single vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the crash before the Tamahere Road off-ramp at around 4pm.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

The southbound lane is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

