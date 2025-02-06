Welcoming Medical Students To South Taranaki

On February 5th, a pōwhiri was held to welcome three fifth-year medical students to Hāwera Hospital, where they will spend a full year gaining hands-on experience in rural healthcare. Angeline Hii, Lockey McGrath, and Sophia Zohrab are medical students’ part of the Rural Medical Immersion Programme (RMIP), designed to strengthen healthcare services in rural New Zealand.

As part of their placement, the students have been provided with a fully furnished home, allowing them to not only train at Hāwera Hospital but also immerse themselves in the South Taranaki community. Their experiences—both in the hospital and in their downtime—are key to shaping their future careers in rural medicine.

Hāwera Hospital is one of four North Island rural training sites selected for the RMIP, a collaboration between the University of Auckland and Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora. Local doctors, Taranaki Foundation and key funding partner Toi Foundation have been strong supporters of this initiative, recognising its role in building rural healthcare resilience.

Dr. Hannah Lawn, lead academic coordinator for the programme, is proud of this opportunity for the region.

"As a former RMIP student in the Wairarapa back in 2009, it's truly fulfilling to come full circle and give back to the students. My rural experience played a significant role in shaping me into the rural doctor I am today.

By focusing on medical training within our rural communities, we not only improve access to healthcare but also cultivate a sense of connection that inspires healthcare professionals to build long-term careers in rural settings.”

She also highlighted the importance of community support in the success of the programme. "A key factor in this initiative is ensuring these students feel welcomed and valued into the community and wider region." The students will take a hands-on approach to learning to gain real-world experience in rural medicine.

Ainsley Luscombe from the Taranaki Foundation added: "We are proud to be spearheading this initiative, which is all about building rural resilience and ensuring strong healthcare for our communities. Over the past month, we’ve had boots on the ground in Hāwera, furnishing and equipping the house with everything from cutlery and beds to a washing machine and everything in between. This has only been possible due to generous donations by people within the South Taranaki community. We really appreciate their support.”

When the students were asked about their interest in training at a rural hospital like Hāwera, Angeline Hii shared, “In rural practice, you see patients not just in the hospital but also out in the community, which helps you understand them beyond their disease.”

Sophia Zohrab added, ‘This experience will be much more hands-on than what we had in big hospitals, and I look forward to getting out and about in the community.”

All three students confirmed they have already visited Andersons Bakery and are eagerly anticipating their climb up Mount Taranaki, scheduled for early April.

The RMIP programme goes beyond medical training—it immerses students in rural communities, helping them form connections and inspiring future careers in rural healthcare. The community can enhance their experience by showcasing the best of South Taranaki, from tramping, skiing, and water sports to surfing or simply sharing a meal.

Some additional background information:

The Rural Medical Immersion Programme (RMIP), in Aotearoa New Zealand, began at the University of Otago in 2007. The concept of RMIP is based on the principle that the medical curriculum can be delivered in a rural setting and can be predominately primary care based. Strong evidence shows that students doing RMIP have as good, if not better, educational outcomes as students doing traditional hospital-based attachments. Students doing RMIP will have greater exposure to patients, see a much wider range of diseases and conditions and gain greater experience in history taking, examination techniques and undertaking procedures compared to hospital-based students.

Evidence shows that students who train in a longitudinal rural placement are 6 times more likely to return to rural communities.

A career in rural health can be really rewarding and offers experiences typically not found in urban areas. Students engage more closely with rural communities and form connections which draw them into rural health careers.

The outcomes of the Rural Medical Immersion Programme (RMIP) in Hāwera, which will have its first year in 2025, with the Rural Health Unit, University of Auckland, include:

1) To provide medical students with experience in a rural environment to encourage them to consider the unique opportunities of locating their future careers in these settings.

2) To encourage an interdisciplinary approach to health care in any environment.

3) To consider the health and wellbeing of Māori in the community, including engaging participants with the local community and applying culturally responsive approaches.

4) To promote an understanding of the rural health context among medical students to enhance future rural health interactions and representation.

