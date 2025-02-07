Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Outdoor Fires To Be Restricted In Manawatū-Whanganui District

Friday, 7 February 2025, 10:31 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Image/Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a restricted fire season for parts of the Manawatū-Whanganui district from 8am on Friday 7 February until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need to go to www.checkitsalright.nz to apply for a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency.

Manawatū-Whanganui District Manager Nigel Dravitzki says the restrictions apply to Horowhenua, Manawatū/Palmerston North, Rangitikei, and Whanganui areas.

The coastal area is already in a restricted season. The Ruapehu area remains unchanged for now, although conditions there are being closely monitored.

"At this time of year, we do start to see more fires escaping from controlled burns, and starting large wildfires which can take days to put out," Nigel Dravitzki says.

"Most of the vegetation in this district is pasture grass, crops, commercial forests, or unused scrub, and fire can spread very quickly through this vegetation when it’s so dry.

"As we’ve had very little rain, and hot, dry winds are continuing, the fire risk is much higher than usual right now.

"That’s why we’re restricting the use of open-air fires, including burn piles for rubbish or slash.

"If you’re thinking about lighting a fire, go to checkitsalright.nz, which tells you what the restrictions are for your location, and provides safety guidance to keep our people and property safe.

