Pukerangiora Māori Cultural Experience Secures $2.8M From Regional Infrastructure Fund

A $2.8 million investment in the Pukerangiora Māori cultural experience will enhance tourism opportunities, creating jobs and delivering economic benefits to the region.

In a joint statement, Minister of Māori Development Tama Potaka and Minister of Regional Development Shane Jones announced the Regional Infrastructure Fund funding for the project at Pukerangiora Pā, a site of immense historic and cultural significance in north Taranaki.

Located on Waitara Road, Huirangi, Pukerangiora Pā has been inhabited by Pukerangiora Hapū since the 1700s and is one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most prominent heritage sites. It was the location of major inter-tribal battles in 1821 and 1831 and played a critical role during the First and Second Taranaki Wars in the 1860s.

The project is set to create up to 28 full-time and part-time jobs during the 14-month construction period and six permanent roles to operate the Pukerangiora Visitor Experience.

Jacqui Lichtwark, Treasurer of Pukerangiora Hapū and Project Manager says development will enable self-guided tours, featuring built structures with interpretive panels and a mobile phone-based tour offering oral history narratives and historical recreations of the site.

Jacqui emphasised the significance of the funding for the hapū and wider community.

"The stories of Pukerangiora will be shared more widely with hapū, iwi, Taranaki residents, and domestic and international visitors," she says

"This project also presents an opportunity to work closely with education providers, engaging young people with the site’s history and its broader context in Aotearoa’s past."

Project partner Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki General Manager Destination, Brylee Flutey highlighted the strategic alignment of the project with regional priorities.

"We are proud to be supporting Pukerangiora Hapū and are thrilled to see this development coming to life," Brylee says

"The project will generate jobs, benefit local hapū, and strengthen the region’s position within our growing domestic and international visitor market who are seeking unique cultural experiences and history."

The development aligns with key regional priorities outlined in the recently updated Taranaki Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan, Tapuae Roa. Specifically, the development supports two of the region’s strategic futures Visitor and Māori Economy, and is identified as priority actions. The new visitor experience will be a key enabler of the wider visitor industry, attracting both domestic and international travellers and generating economic impact for the entire region.

Currently managed by the Department of Conservation (DOC), Pukerangiora Pā receives around 3,500 visitors annually. The new development is expected to significantly increase visitation, positioning the site as a must-visit cultural attraction in Taranaki.

Department of Conservation Operations Manager Gareth Hopkins welcomed the investment in Pukerangiora, which the department has historically managed.

"It’s exciting to know the stories of Pukerangiora will be told with an authentic hapū voice," Gareth says.

"We’ve been a strong supporter of the project and we’re delighted to see the funding make it a reality."

The Pukerangiora Māori Cultural Experience will include two key components:

A cultural experience at Kairau Marae, showcasing traditional Māori tikanga and manaakitanga.

An interactive tour of the historic Pā site, exploring its rich history through thematic and chronological storytelling.

Full funding is very close to being secured, and construction is set to commence on 5th March 2025 with physical project works completion anticipated by April 2026.

Nardia Lichtwark, Chair of Pukerangiora Hapū says "This is a significant achievement for our whānau, from past to present who have worked on this idea for many years. I am very proud of our current working group for all their hard work. This will create numerous opportunities for our hapū, whanau and local businesses. The story of Pukerangiora will now be heard from our Pukerangiora uri.

We are excited to witness the transformative impact this will have on our community and are committed to driving further success and growth for our whānau and future mokopuna".

