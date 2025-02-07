Serious Crash: Wakefield Street, Auckland CBD - Auckland City

Police are in attendance at a serious crash in central Auckland this morning.

The crash involves a cyclist and pedestrian, and has occurred at the intersection of Wakefield and Rutland streets.

It was reported to Police at around 9.45am.

The pedestrian has been transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

Road closures will be put in place around the intersection, with the Serious Crash Unit to attend the scene.

A scene examination will be carried out.

