Fire Investigators Seek Help From Roxburgh Community After Town Hall Fire

Friday, 7 February 2025, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators looking into the cause of the Roxburgh Town Hall fire yesterday are asking for help from the local community.

Fire investigator John Smalls says that his team is doing everything they can to get a clear picture of the fire’s progress, and people in Roxburgh may be able to help determine how and where the fire started.

"We really feel for the community, who are clearly devastated by the loss of their historic building," he says.

"That’s why we’re doing everything we can to get a clear picture of what was happening to the building before and during yesterday’s fire.

"If you have any photographs or footage of the Town Hall from 11am onwards yesterday, please send them through to OtagoRiskReduction@fireandemergency.nz.

"We’re especially looking for any images that show the back and sides of the building."

John Smalls says the call went out to the community this morning and the response has already been terrific.

"We know how much this building means to local people, both for its current use, and as an important link to Roxburgh’s long history."

