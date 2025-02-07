Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Search For Missing Man, Cook Strait

Friday, 7 February 2025, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The ongoing search for a man reported missing on a jetski in the Cook Strait area has not located any further items of note since the man's jetski was located on Monday evening.

The man left the Tasman District on Monday morning bound for Plimmerton, north of Wellington, but did not arrive as expected.

Favourable weather conditions in the Cook Strait area yesterday allowed for continued searching over a wide area involving a number of agencies.

At this time there has been no sign of the missing man. Today Police are reviewing the search efforts to date and planning further search activity.

Police have been in contact with the man’s family and support is being provided to them at what is an understandably difficult time.

