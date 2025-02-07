Firearms And Ammunition Seized Following A Porirua Traffic Stop

Supplied: NZ Police

Detective Sergeant Vincent Smylie:

A man is before the courts following a vehicle stop which led to the discovery of two firearms and shotgun ammunition.

Around 4pm on Tuesday 4 February, Police conducted a vehicle stop in Cannons Creek, after seeing a person of interest in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The 34-year-old man was arrested in relation to a warrant to arrest.

The day after, Wednesday 5 February, Police conducted a search warrant at his house nearby, leading to the discovery of two firearms, shotgun ammunition, and gang insignia that had allegedly been displayed in an earlier incident in January.

He is due to reappear in Porirua District Court on Friday 21 February, facing charges of prohibited display of gang insignia in a public place, burglary, male assaults female, intentional damage, speaks threateningly, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Further charges relating to the two firearms are being considered.

Police are glad to have been able to pull two more unlawfully possessed firearms off the street, as they have the ability to cause serious harm in our community.

"We will continue to target offenders who show little regard for the community, including violent offenders, and those who unlawfully possess firearms," Detective Sergeant Smylie said.

