Serious Crash, Great South Road, Manurewa - Counties Manukau

Northbound lanes of Great South Road at Manurewa are blocked following a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Mahia Road, about 11.20am. The rider of the bike received critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will be carrying out a scene examination and traffic management is in place.

