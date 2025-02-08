Serious Crash, Great South Road, Manurewa - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 8 February 2025, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northbound lanes of Great South Road at Manurewa are
blocked following a serious crash involving a
motorcycle.
Emergency services were called to the
scene, near Mahia Road, about 11.20am. The rider of the bike
received critical injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit
will be carrying out a scene examination and traffic
management is in
place.
