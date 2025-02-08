Serious Crash, Parihauhau Road, Parikino: - Central
Saturday, 8 February 2025, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Parihauhau Road is closed at Parikino following a two
vehicle crash off State Highway 4 this
afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the crash
around 1:40pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Parihauhau Road is closed while emergency
services respond, and a scene examination is
conducted.
Motorists are advised to take an alternate
route.
