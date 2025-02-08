Serious Crash, Parihauhau Road, Parikino: - Central

Parihauhau Road is closed at Parikino following a two vehicle crash off State Highway 4 this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash around 1:40pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Parihauhau Road is closed while emergency services respond, and a scene examination is conducted.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

