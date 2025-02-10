Update: Search For Missing Man, Cook Strait

Vessels in the Cook Strait are keeping watch for items of interest in the search for a missing jetskier.

The man left the Tasman District on the morning of 3 February, bound for Plimmerton, north of Wellington, but did not arrive as expected.

Hundreds of search hours have been put into finding the man, with air, shoreline, and water-based assets. Sadly, no further items of interest have been found since the man’s jetski was discovered on the day he went missing.

This remains an active investigation and the search for the man has not been suspended.

By the end of Friday, search teams had covered a very large area of the Cook Strait and outer Marlborough Sounds.

At this stage, no new search areas have been identified and no physical search assets were deployed over the weekend. However, vessels in the area are keeping an active watch for anything that may assist Police.

The search will now have a peer review, conducted by an independent Search Coordinator who will examine and make any recommendations on the search to date. This is standard procedure and will help inform our next steps, including identifying any new search locations.

The Coroner has been notified and Police are continuing to support the man’s family.

This is an incredibly difficult time for the man’s whānau, and they have requested not to be contacted by media at this early stage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

