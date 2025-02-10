Can You Help Identify This Person?

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search
Photo
/ Supplied
Canterbury Police want to
identify the man in this photo.
We are hoping they can
assist with an ongoing enquiry in relation to an assault on
Barbadoes Street on 23 January.
If this is you, or you
know who this is, please contact Police on 105 online or by
phone and quote file number: 250123/0968.
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
Through its austerity measures, the coalition government has engineered a rise in unemployment in order to reduce inflation while – simultaneously – cracking down harder and harder on the people thrown out of work by its own policies. To that end, Social Development Minister Louise Upston this week added two new punitive measures to her already draconian “traffic light” system of welfare management. Meanwhile back on Planet Earth, the reality is that the government’s economic policies are (a) generating more, not fewer beneficiaries at a time when (b) jobs ads and job openings are falling.
The FBI is sharing information about alleged sexual abuse within an underground religious group with New Zealand police as part of its global investigation.
The committee has published this list to inform the public about its work, and to give clarity to submitters who have contacted the committee asking if they will be invited to make an oral submission.
New Zealanders want to know they can access healthcare when they need it. This chaos at the top only shows the Prime Minister is failing to deliver that, says Labour’s acting health spokesperson Peeni Henare.
“The purpose of remembering isn't to sow division and disharmony but actually to bind us together as a nation that can openly and honestly confront its past,” O'Malley said on the riverbank at Clive, near where Kahungunu chiefs signed Te Tiriti on June 24 1840.
We urge all peoples of Aotearoa to stand with us in advocating for the rights and dignity of all rangatahi, who are taonga. The care and protection of rangatahi should be paramount to us all. Housing is a human right, and no young person should be left without a home.
The Commission’s report Invest or insure? Preparing infrastructure for natural hazards looks at how insurance can help us decide if, when and by how much to invest in infrastructure adaptation or resilience.