Can You Help Identify This Person?

Photo / Supplied

Canterbury Police want to identify the man in this photo.

We are hoping they can assist with an ongoing enquiry in relation to an assault on Barbadoes Street on 23 January.

If this is you, or you know who this is, please contact Police on 105 online or by phone and quote file number: 250123/0968.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

