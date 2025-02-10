Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Pleased To Report No Significant Issues Following Tangi

Monday, 10 February 2025, 4:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are pleased to report no significant issues following a tangi for a senior member in the Mongrel Mob in Hawke’s Bay today.

An operation to monitor the behaviour of those involved was carried out by Police, monitoring the tangi as well as the procession to the cemetery.

One person was arrested for displaying gang insignia and two people were warned for obstructing a public way.

Police worked with the whānau and gang leaders leading up to the tangi to minimise the impact to the community, while also allowing mourners space to grieve.

We would like to thank the members of the public for their patience.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the roads to us, so we can take appropriate action.

Please contact 111 if it is happening now or report other matters to Police by calling 105 or making an online report here.

- Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 