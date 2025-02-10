Police Pleased To Report No Significant Issues Following Tangi

Police are pleased to report no significant issues following a tangi for a senior member in the Mongrel Mob in Hawke’s Bay today.

An operation to monitor the behaviour of those involved was carried out by Police, monitoring the tangi as well as the procession to the cemetery.

One person was arrested for displaying gang insignia and two people were warned for obstructing a public way.

Police worked with the whānau and gang leaders leading up to the tangi to minimise the impact to the community, while also allowing mourners space to grieve.

We would like to thank the members of the public for their patience.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the roads to us, so we can take appropriate action.

Please contact 111 if it is happening now or report other matters to Police by calling 105 or making an online report here.

- Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

