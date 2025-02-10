“Read The Room, Mayor” – Wellingtonians Want Rates Capping

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has today dismissed a Better Wellington–Curia poll showing 53 percent of locals supported any future rates rises to be capped with inflation, while only 29 percent opposed.

“It’s really quite sad that Mayor Whanau is so dismissive of her constituents” said Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“Under Whanau, rates increased by 18.5 percent, on average, last year alone. Successive rates increases are still on the table to fund Whanau’s poor policy decisions.”

“Instead of listening to locals, Mayor Whanau has brushed off the poll as fake news. She instead remains committed to driving the city into the ground – literally rating people out of their own homes in the process.”

“Former Local Government Minister, Simeon Brown, was actively exploring rates capping as instrument to keep future rates increases reasonable – which the Taxpayers’ Union has long championed. We continue to push this as a key topic with local elections looming.”

“Our message to Mayor Whanau: Read the room, or locals will find someone who will.”

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

