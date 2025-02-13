Police Make Arrest Over Birkenhead Aggravated Robbery

An arrest has been made following the aggravated robbery of a Cash in Transit van in Birkenhead on Tuesday afternoon.

Overnight, Police executed a search warrant at a Northcote address as part of the investigation.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Waitematā CIB, says a man was taken into custody.

“We have charged the 43-year-old man with serious offences,” he says.

The man will appear in the North Shore District Court today.

He is facing charges including aggravated robbery and commission of a crime with a firearm.

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says the investigation team have been working hard to investigate the case since Tuesday.

“It’s pleasing we have made an arrest so soon into the investigation, given the brazen nature of this alleged offending.

“We will not tolerate this offending, especially when a firearm is allegedly presented.

“I know news of this arrest will bring some reassurance to the Birkenhead community.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

