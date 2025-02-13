Serious Crash, Puruatanga Road, Martinborough - Wellington

Four people on a shared bicycle have been injured in a serious crash with a car in Martinborough.

The collision happened on Puruatanga Road, between Regent Street and Todds Road, about 10.45am.

At least one person is being flown to hospital with critical injuries. Three others have serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is uninjured and is being spoken to by Police.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road will likely remain closed for some time.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

