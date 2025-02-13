Growing Connections And Harvesting Ideas In Pōneke

Community Garden event (Photo/Supplied)

Connect with your community through some events and activities coming up that will lead you down the garden path and won’t cost the earth.

Until the end of March, go behind the scenes at community gardens around Pōneke, enjoy some food for thought during Local Food Week, and grow your community with Neighbours Month.

Together, these events offer more than six weeks of opportunities to engage with activities and places that make our neighbourhoods special. To kick things off, community gardens around the city will be hosting visitors on Sundays 16 February, 9 March, 16 March and 30 March.

These hidden gems range from lush pocket gardens to rambling urban oases. You’ll find them tucked away behind bowling clubs on Mt Victoria, nestled between houses in the Brooklyn Hills, and flourishing in local parks.

Open Sundays is a chance to find out more about them and how you can get involved.

David Ensor, Wellington City Council’s Manager Connected Communities, says community gardens are as varied as the people who tend to them, and all are great places to connect with nature and with others, or just take some precious time out. “Discover what thrives in your suburb’s unique climate, join a free workshop, pick up some low-cost gardening tips, meet some new people, learn about growing local kai, and spend some time out in the natural environment.”

From 1 – 9 March, Local Food Week is created in collaboration with Seeds to Feeds. Activities and events showcase some of the city’s local food producers, spaces and initiatives, and include crop and seed swaps, community meals, and hands-on kōrero to learn about veggie growing.

From 1 – 31 March Neighbours Month is happening in Pōneke as part of the Neighbours Aotearoa national campaign. This year, we’re celebrating the day-to-day connections that can happen over a cup of tea.

There are 100 morning tea starter packs for three or more households to help bring neighbours together.

“Connecting with your neighbours builds a stronger, friendlier and more resilient community,” says David.

“We’re encouraging people to get together and get to know their neighbours a little bit better – and these events are designed to do exactly that by being accessible, engaging and fun.”

To request a morning tea starter pack fill in the form on the Council’s website. To find events happening in your community, visit Neighbours Aotearoa: What’s happening?

