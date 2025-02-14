Arrest After Palmerston North Firearms Incident

Police have taken a suspect into custody after a firearm was presented at a member of the public and a Police officer in Palmerston North on Tuesday night.

The suspect, a youth, was located at a Dublin Street address in Whanganui about 8.10pm today. Specialist Police teams deployed immediately, and the suspect was taken into custody without issue about 8.20pm.

We understand the real concern Wednesday night’s incident created in the community, and getting the alleged offender off the street has been a priority for staff in the Central Police District.

Police staff, both frontline and behind the scenes, have done outstanding work to get this arrest and I hope the community can sleep a little easier tonight.

Due to the suspect’s age, we are limited in what details we can provide, but charges are being considered.

- Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham

