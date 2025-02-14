Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Restricted Fire Season For Parts Of Hawke's Bay

Friday, 14 February 2025, 9:20 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand will be moving parts of Hawke’s Bay into a restricted fire season from 9am, Friday 14 February, until further notice.

These areas are: Tararua West, Tararua South, Pahiatua and Eketāhuna.

Please see the attached map for an overview of these areas.

Map/Supplied

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need to apply for and obtain a permit. You can apply for one at www.checkitsalright.nz.

If anyone is unclear, they can enter their address at www.checkitsalright.nz after 9am on Friday to find out what fire season they are in.

Fire and Emergency Hawke’s Bay District Manager Glen Varcoe says the decision to move these zones into a restricted season is due to prolonged warmer temperatures, drying winds, and lack of rainfall.

Glen Varcoe says the public needs to be conscious of the surrounding fire risk conditions and consider if they need to light a fire.

"Everyone must visit www.checkitsalright.nz to check the daily fire risk and see if they require a permit in their location.

"Even if you are not in the restricted zone, it may still be too dangerous to light a fire. If in doubt, don’t light," he says.

"If people have checked the conditions and it is safe to complete a burn, please make sure you monitor the burn and have a water source nearby to fully extinguish it.

"Once the fire is out, please re-check the burn area for the next few days afterwards to make sure no re-ignition is possible."

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
