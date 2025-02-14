SH1 Greenlane Interchange Closed To Southbound Traffic

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises all southbound lanes on State Highway 1 at the Greenlane Interchange are closed due to a serious crash.

Motorists are asked to delay their journeys, where possible, consider alternate routes and expect delays and diversions. Traffic is heavy around the Greenlane Interchange and NZ Police expect the closure to be in place for at least two hours, while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Auckland through-traffic should use the Western Ring Route to travel south, from SH1 to State Highway 18 at Albany, left to State Highway 16 through Westgate and right to the State Highway 20 Southbound Waterview Tunnel to continue south from the SH1/SH20 link in Manukau.

The Greenlane southbound on-ramp remains open, as do all northbound lanes.

People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on the closure and detour route before they travel.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

